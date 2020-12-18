Travis Scott loves White Claw so much he made his own

Whether it’s a Playstation sneaker or a Fortnite concert, Travis Scott has put his name on it. Now, the collab king has decided to venture into the alcohol market. His newest product initiative is a line of spiked seltzers named “Cacti,” surprisingly crafted through Milwaukee brewing company Anheuser-Busch. Given you can’t afford Kylie Jenner’s Don Julio 1942, this might be your best bet at partying like a star.

Hard seltzer has gained in popularity over the past few years, so we’re not surprised Cactus Jack hopped on the market. As made clear by the success of his many other collaborations, the Scott name is enough to compete with established brands like White Claw and Truly. Plus, Cacti is inspired by the rapper’s love of tequila, adding a unique agave twist into the standard mix.

Straight-up flavor — The new alcohol comes in three flavors: strawberry, lime, and pineapple. Cacti will be brewed in Los Angeles, with blue agave imported from Mexico packed inside each can. While you can no longer enjoy the beverage with Scott’s Mcdonald’s meal, we have a feeling this spiked seltzer hits harder than a medium Sprite. Cacti has an ABV of 7 percent, making it 2 percent higher than a standard White Claw. It’s lit!

Following the rapper’s Astroworld theme, the drinks will feature “down to Earth ingredients” and “out of this world flavor.” “Cacti is something I'm really proud of and have put a ton of work into," Scott said in a press release. "Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products.”

The design of the cans keeps it simple, featuring colorful cactus and pineapple graphics layered underneath the drink’s label. The seltzer also keeps in check with popular competitors in classic slim can packaging. Props to Scott for making an aesthetically pleasing drink — we know we’ll be seeing these all over IG once they drop.