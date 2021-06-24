Travis Scott teases Dior collab, brings hypebeasts to their knees

Travis Scott’s bountiful list of collaborators is about to get its most luxurious standout. Dior has announced hip-hop’s king of collabs worked with artistic director Kim Jones on the luxury house’s summer 2022 collection, which will debut on the runway Friday at Paris Fashion Week. News of the landmark collaboration comes just a day after paparazzi spotted Scott wearing unreleased items from the partnership.

Dior tapping Scott is unprecedented, as the French luxury house has never worked with a musician for a full collection before. It’s also by far the most high-end partnership in Scott’s ever-growing love for brands, which has gone as lowbrow as McDonald’s and NERF. While the items released in those collabs were clearly for kids, the inevitable prices of Scott’s Dior goods will make for his most clear play at the one percent.

Let the hype begin — With just days to go before we see anything more than pap shots and a single campaign photo, the wait will only be longer ahead of Scott and Dior’s collection likely releasing next spring. The collaboration is set to be Dior’s most hyped release since its Air Jordan 1 dropped last summer, and it shows just how far Jones is willing to go in bringing streetwear to Dior.

Jones left Louis Vuitton for Dior in 2018, bringing with him the mentality that led to the landmark collaboration between the other French luxury house and Supreme. He’s been a leading force in turning streetwear staples into luxury goods — and as tired as someone of us may have grown of Scott, no musician or person, really, is as indicative of the power of collaboration today.

For Scott, the collection will expand his range from chicken nugget pillows and disappointing spiked seltzer. Whether his Dior goods are any good remains to be seen, but it’ll be secondary to the new extravagant feather in his cap and the inevitable sellouts. He’s streetwear’s version of banks too big to fail, and Dior is set to test of the Scott effect is efficacious on the high-end consumer.