Travis Scott's 'Fragment' Air Jordan 1 sneaker is a hypebeast's dream

Travis Scott kicked this year off by teasing fans with a possible new Jordan 1 Low sneaker collaboration with Nike. Now, with little word on when that shoe might drop, the rapper has debuted another, even more surprising collaboration between himself, the Swoosh, and Fragment Design. Together, the three have created a Jordan 1 High, complete with backward Swoosh.

In January, Scott was seen wearing a previously unseen Air Jordan 1 Low model, which featured his signature backward Swoosh that graced his Jordan 1 “Mocha” and Playstation Dunk. While the unseen sneaker could be family and friends only, or a one-off sample, Scott had posted some pretty cryptic messages on Instagram that hopefully point to a release. On his IG stories, he posted pictures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving sporting his previous “Mocha” Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 1 High. Multiple “shushing” emojis were pictured, implying Scott has something up his sleeve — or perhaps, pant leg? We’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop, but didn’t expect it would happen so literally.

Secret sneakers — Scott’s latest sneaker tease was spotted shortly after Valentine’s Day, when he hung out with Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi — who I might add, was sporting what looked like a baby pair of Tom Sachs’ Mars Yard sneaker. But regardless of Stormi’s swag, all eyes were on Scott and his Air Jordan 1s.

Made of premium leather, the shoe seems to take on the classic "Sport Blue" shade, resembling the Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 from 2014. A white base keeps the sneaker clean as a “Sail” rubber sole gives the shoe a more retro look. Black accents hit the ankle and toebox, while also gracing the backward Swoosh that has become synonymous with Scott. Like the rapper’s Mocha AJ1, however, the sneaker’s medial Swoosh has remained untouched.

Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1 (2014) Fragment Design x Nike

High price for a high top — Like the Air Jordan 1 Low we previously saw on Scott, there’s no release date or further details about this AJ1 High. Of course, we could always assume the sneakers are a one-off sample for the rapper, but seeing as a High and Low model have been teased, we’re eagerly anticipating an announcement from one of the three collaborators.

In the meantime, we’ll be further analyzing these shoes in all their grainy glory and scheming how to get our hands on them. With fans selling out Scott’s “Mocha” Air Jordan High in seconds, we can’t imagine what adding Fragment Design to the drop would do. Don’t even get us started on resale prices.