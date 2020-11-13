Travis Scott’s 'PlayStation' Nike Dunk Low sneaker will never be yours

If you’ve seen the highly inflated resale market for the PlayStation 5 and had hoped for an adjacent product that was even more difficult to obtain, your self-defeating mindset has been rewarded.

Travis Scott is releasing just five pairs of a Nike Dunk Low made in collaboration with PlayStation. To secure one, you’ll have to enter a raffle on the Cactus Jack website and win the fuccboi lottery. Should you prevail, you’ll have on your hands a cream, grey, and brown Dunk with Japanese branding and the backwards Swoosh that’s become signature to the rapper’s sneakers. It’s listed as “not for resale,” which is a hilarious denial of the inevitability of someone trying to sell the PS5 Dunk for, like, $30,000.

There’s something else for the unchosen masses — The Nike SNKRS app is already a reliable enough source of frustration, so don’t get your hopes up on landing a pair of these extremely rare kicks. There’s still plenty of goods to be had, though, with a wide range of products to rival Scott’s McDonald’s collab in quantity.

The standard fare of co-branded T-shirts and hoodies is accounted for, and once again Scott is selling some laughably novel products. A “Do Not Disturb” sign for your gaming hours can be had for $25, and you can play on a Cactus Jack beanbag for $150. There’s also a neon sign to be had for $300, which will help you complete the “Travis Scott saved my life” man-child cave of your dreams.

Most expensive of all is co-branded varsity jacket at a whopping $800. What all of these goods have in common, besides signaling to onlookers that Scott is your avatar, is that it bookends the unofficial PlayStation merch from earlier this year.

Available for a limited time — Don’t expect all of this PS5 merch to stick around for long, as Scott only makes his collabs available for a limited amount of time. And if you want to have a slim chance at the Dunks, you only have today to enter.

