Travis Scott teases Nike x PlayStation sneaker collab ahead of PS5 launch

On Friday, PlayStation and Travis Scott promoted a teaser video to kickoff their new collaboration. In a statement, PlayStation has confirmed that Scott is a strategic creative partner at the company. Scott is joined in the video by a few people instrumental to the creation of the PS5. Based on the press release and the teaser, fans can likely expect accessories and merch through Scott’s Cactus Jack brand, as well as a trifold collab with Nike for what appears to be a special edition of its Dunk Low shoe — which hadn't been spotted until now.

Collab King — Scott is no stranger to collaborating with corporations, most recently scoring his own sandwich at McDonald’s — a confusing move to some, but an unsurprising entry into the company’s complicated history with the Black community. Earlier this year, he successfully leveraged Fortnite to not only put on concerts but to also create merch. The merch featured manipulated logos for Nintendo and PlayStation, but it seems like the latter would rather chase clout than get into any legal scuffles.

What to expect — If the McDonald’s partnership is any indication, accessories at a relatively accessible price point could arrive in the future, but new sneakers hold the strongest likelihood of whipping up a hype frenzy. As different PlayStation employees show off their kicks in the teaser, a Dunk Low briefly highlights a PlayStation logo towards the heel.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen a PlayStation logo on a Nike heel: Not only is there the iconic patent leather Air Force 1 Low from 2006, but also the Paul George "PS" basketball sneakers we saw a couple of years ago. Scott’s Air Jordan 1, meanwhile, continues to be in high demand, to the point where Nike made a watered down version, so the intersection of all these brands promises to be a sneaker drop to remember.