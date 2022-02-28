Tyler, the Creator’s snakeskin Converse sneakers are pastel perfection

Tyler, the Creator has returned to Converse for another Golf Wang sneaker. This time around, the artist has reworked the Chuck 70 Low for the first time, adding a luxe touch to the classic footwear with snakeskin leather, translucent details, and pink and blue color schemes.

The sneaker fits well into Tyler’s ever-evolving style, marking a departure from the rapper’s streetwear era and a welcome introduction to his lavish look. Granted, the Chuck 70 Low could work with Tyler’s old Supreme fits, but its low-rise silhouette, leather makeup, and pastel hues are details better fit with his recent Gucci obsession. Luckily, the shoes shouldn’t cost as much as those from the luxury line — they’ll only look the part.

SSSweet sneakers — Officially named the Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python sneaker, the shoe trades out plenty of its iconic features for Tyler’s own vision. Its traditional canvas upper has been replaced with a leather version, embossed with a snakeskin pattern for an entirely new look and texture. A translucent sole unit does away with the sneaker’s classic white foxing, creating an illusion of a chunkier shoe.

Converse Converse Converse Converse Converse Converse

No branding appears on the outside of the Chuck 70 Low, speaking to the “if you know, you know” energy that accompanies many of Tyler’s creations. A co-branded sockliner is the only signature throughout the sneaker, which is set to arrive in soft pink and blue color schemes for easy yet fun styling.

Slithering into stores soon — Tyler first began working with Converse in 2018, and has since released flowery One Stars, an original model called the Gianno, and a pair of Chuck 70 high-tops, albeit intermittently. And while his designs typically aren’t targeted by hypebeasts or resellers — much like Yeezys or Drake’s Nike collaborations — Tyler’s new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and subsequent tour could certainly fuel more demand for the low-top kicks.

Both the pink and blue versions of the Converse x Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python sneaker will be available globally on March 4 at 10 a.m. ET, with pairs retailing at both Converse and Golf Wang websites. A price for the shoes hasn’t been announced yet, but judging by Tyler’s past releases, the kicks should cost somewhere around $100. You’ll just have to hope you’re fast enough to grab a pair before they're gone.

Converse