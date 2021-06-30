Tyler, the Creator’s latest Converse shoe arrives in time for his new album

Fresh off the heels of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator is also releasing the latest version of his GOLF le FLEUR Converse Chuck 70. And while there’s nothing too crazy about the design, the shoe does mark Tyler’s first Chuck in three years.

Faint pink and blue flames appear across the cream upper, with pink striping also adorning the midsole. Inside, “GOLF” is printed onto what looks like a hemp insole — and that’s all the flourishes Tyler has brought to the table. The sneaker is clean as hell and fits well into the more lavish style Tyler has been dressing in over the past several years — a departure from his streetwear staples and lines like, “Tyler does not fuck with Giuseppe/Fuck the Gucci, fuck the Raf/And Fuck the Swag and all that other shit they wearin’.”

Converse

Tyler hasn’t done much with Chucks — While Tyler and Converse’s partnership has been relatively prolific since they first teamed up in 2018, Chuck Taylors haven’t been a focal point. Instead, the two have on flowery One Stars and the Gianno, an original model that takes inspiration from hiking boots and sneakers.

The lone Chucks Tyler has released were also made in collaboration with the artists Spencer McMullen and Wyatt Navarro. Their original, and somewhat garish, sketches fell in line with Tyler’s pre-luxury wardrobe — but new fits require a new kind of sneaker.

Tyler’s new Chuck 70 is slated to release July 9 through Converse’s website and select other retailers. And while his kicks usually fall in a sort of middle ground of hype — not selling out in seconds but also not sitting on shelves forever — the new album could mean these sneakers will be more fussed over than ever. With new music and sneakers, the summer is Tyler’s for the taking.