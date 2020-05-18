Tyler, the Creator's Levi's collab is every bit as colorful as you'd expect

Coming up this week in corporate-manufactured holidays is Levi's 501 Day. You'd be forgiven for not having it on your calendar — or assuming it would fall on May 1 (i.e. 5/01) — but it's worth taking note of this year because of the brand's first collaboration with Tyler, the Creator.

On May 20, Levi's will drop this special capsule made in conjunction with Tyler's brand Golf Wang. Consisting of the '93 edition of the 501 jean and a vintage fit trucker jacket, it's every bit as colorful as you'd expect from Tyler's brain with a rainbow polka-dot pattern on top of cream denim. In fact, you may just recognize the set, as it's similar to a pair of chino pants from the 2016 Golf Wang runway show.

While the trucker jacket eschews any external branding, there are two hits of "Golf" on the jeans. One comes in the form of a new patch featuring a heart and flower on the rear pocket, while the other sees "Golf" stamped in seafoam green on top of Levi's signature leather patch.

Golf Wang

It'll fit baggy — Levi's has noted that that the denim set will fit baggy to coincide with Tyler's preferred style, so you may want to size down or have some tailoring done. The 501 '93 is also straight-leg jean, so that's also something to keep in mind if you're not used to the style. That said, it'd look great with some pile on top of Tyler's latest Converse release, so don't be afraid of a little room.

More on 501 Day — Levi's not at-at-all forced holiday is meant to commemorate May 20 1873, when the 501 jean was first patented. This year, the brand will get its Willy Wonka on by releasing 501 pairs of the 1971 501 jean, of which only five will feature an uppercase "E" red tab instead of the usual lowercase. To find out if you've gotten one of the special pairs, you'll have to unwrap gold foil that adorns each tab.

How limited Tyler's Levi's will be remains to be seen, however. They'll release via Golf Wang's site at 10 a.m. PST this Wednesday, with pricing yet to be announced. Given Tyler's rabid fanbase, and how well this denim pops, you can expect it to fly far quicker than you're used to seeing with a pair of Levi's.

Golf Wang

Golf Wang

Golf Wang