Undercover's work boots are absolute tanks that cost over $1K

Undercover has taken the good ole work boot and found a way to make it even more imposing. The Japanese label has released a new paneled boot featuring an absolute unit of a rubber sole with a protruding heel. Atop it sits a buffed leather panel that envelops most of the upper, while suede typical to work boots makes up the quarter and backstay and is slightly weathered. Completing the construction is a padded grain leather collar similar to Timberlands.

This certified stomper offers a luxury take on the type of boot that'll hold you down all fall and winter. As such, it's priced at a whopping $1,075 over at Ssense. That may seem steep, especially when it's unclear how much we'll even be venturing out this winter, but it could be seen as an investment for years to come.

Ssense

Pick a color — The Undercover paneled boot comes in two colors, one of which takes on the classic tan makeup of Timberlands with a pink sole as the only deviation. Releasing alongside it is a largely black version with an olive green sole that's even more menacing. This color variant makes the contrast stitching more apparent and forgoes the pre-weather suede.

The black version also looks more sturdy in the collar, but that could just be a coincidence of the photography. For added security, both feature a wrap-around lacing system built into the heel.

Ssense

Boot weather is coming — I'm very curious to see how much, if at all, people will invest in new winter apparel in these days of COVID-19. Continued restrictions may eliminate most places to venture out to in the cold, so will it even be worth it to spend on pieces to keep the weather at bay? Whatever does happen, Undercover's boots are a worthy cop — although I can't blame you if you only wear them for a hike to the grocery store.