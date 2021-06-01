Union’s ‘Tent and Trail’ Jordan 4 sneakers are an ode to outdoor gear

Union is following up its Air Jordan 4 from last year with two more pairs that now take inspiration from streetwear’s early embrace of outdoor gear.

The “Tent and Trail” capsule consists of two different color schemes that serve as an homage to city kids beginning to wear outdoor gear in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Union has reimagined its custom silhouette in the bold hues of the era’s puffer coats, hiking boots, and camping backpacks.

Neither of the new Air Jordan 4s are as attractive as the pairs Union put out last year, but then again those were initially polarizing among sneakerheads before becoming a hit release. An instant sellout is guaranteed given the two parties involved, and we’ll just have to wait to see if it goes on to enjoy the same enduring appeal.

Union’s spin on a classic — Appearing across both new pairs is a rich aqua blue, the more muted application of which will be the rarer of the two. The “Desert Moss” version pairs the bright blue accents with a faded yellow upper contrasting with a deep purple quarter, collar, and toe box. Meanwhile the “Taupe Haze” variant, which will be exclusive to Union, comes almost entirely in the namesake shade of grey-brown — with few dashes of color to break it up.

Just like last year, Union’s Air Jordan 4 features translucent paneling and a mix of suede and mesh materials for the upper. The most significant deviation from the seminal streetwear-boutique-turned-brand comes on the tongue, which is stitched in half to fall shorter as owner Chris Gibbs has always worn his AJ4s. If you’re not a fan of the shorter tongue, however, you can easily remove the stitching to unfurl it to its full size as originally released in 1989.

When images of Union’s Air Jordan 4 first leaked, it was the tongue that offended old-school sneakerheads most. The tone changed once Union had the chance to tell its full story, and now that nearly a year has transpired we’re left to debate the merits of the new “Taupe Haze and “Desert Moss” color schemes.

