Union plans streetwear collabs with Jordan, Off-White, Stüssy, and more

Ultimate streetwear destination Union is celebrating its 30 year anniversary, and it’s calling on big name brands to join its festivities. The multi-brand boutique announced via a blog post that it would tap Jordan Brand, Fear of God, Nike, Off-White, and others for Union-exclusive collaborations. As the store originally started off as a co-branded shop with Stüssy, a partnership between the two is also expected. But what’s dropping — and when — has yet to be revealed by Union.

Still, the boutique’s blog post preemptively celebrates its anniversary by detailing its history, all the way back to when the Los Angeles store was located in New York. Technically speaking, the Union would see its 32nd anniversary this year if still based in NYC, but the LA store didn’t open until 1991 — making this year a monumental milestone for the boutique. Union chose the Los Angeles store opening as its “starting year” as the New York shop has remained closed since 2010.

Celebrate in style — Details aside, Union has lined up collaborations with some of the biggest names in streetwear, including some conceptualized after the store’s opening. And with the number of partnerships it has in store — 19 in total — the store will likely have streetwear fanatics scrambling to cop collaborations throughout the year.

A look inside Union. Union

Per the boutique’s blog post, Union plans to partner with Acronym, Awake, BAPE, Bephies Beauty Supply, Jordan Brand, Born x Raised, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Camp High, Fear of God Essentials, Harun, Kostas, Noah, Nike, OAMC, Off-White, RRR, Real Bad Man, Stüssy, and Verdy. It’s an impressive range, and certainly will offer something for everyone — granted you can cop what you’d like.

The shop kept a tight lip on details, not yet revealing the upcoming products. With 2018’s Air Jordan 1 and last year’s Air Jordan 4 being some of its most hyped collaborations, however, we might be seeing more footwear joining the roster. Union also teased that it has “a couple of surprises” in store for consumers, in addition to the brands listed. We’re thinking they might be designs exclusively designed by the shop, which launched its own clothing line in 2017.

Get this party started — For now, though, the boutique announced it would be kicking off its celebrations with something of its own. A special Union 30 Year capsule is expected to drop soon, and will likely feature the stylish loungewear and elevated streetwear the shop is known to keep in stock. Perhaps we’ll even see re-releases of past designs. No matter what drops, though, it’s guaranteed to sell out quickly — and even more guaranteed you wish you copped.