Uniqlo UT's vintage car collection has a bunch of hot tees for under $20

Vintage BMW T-shirts are my eBay addiction. Both the graphics and the cars from the '80s and '90s are terrific, and I usually end up scooping the perfect one a few times a year. It's hard work, but it's honest.

There's no digging required, however, with Uniqlo UT's new collection of T-shirts inspired by vintage cars. BMW's E-Series features throughout, including the E30 and E21. These highly collectible cars may be a mere a dream to drive, but they can be worn for just $15. Good luck finding a better graphic tee for the same price.

The rest of the whips — The collection also shows love to Alpha Romeo with the Spider, Giulietta, and Giulia all represented. Rounding out the goods is Volkswagen Karmann Ghia tee featuring the sports car's magnificent logo and front and back views of the vehicle. Cartoonish simplicity makes every one of these shirts stylish, so you can't go wrong with whatever you choose. In a time where shopping feels bad, dropping $15 shouldn't feel guilty.

Take 'em for a spin — The T-shirts are set to go on sale this month through Uniqlo's website and stores (whenever those open). Playing the waiting game should prove much easier than scouring eBay.

