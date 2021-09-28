Vans' Freddy Krueger Sk8-Hi sneaker headlines a massive horror pack

Nike may never have been able to adopt Freddy Krueger as company canon, but Vans has secured the villain as part of a massive pack of sneakers in collaboration with some of the most iconic horror films of all time.

Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Friday the 13th, The Shining, It, and The Lost Boys are all accounted for in Vans’ official licensed horror pack slated to release with plenty of time left before Halloween. The collection also consists of eight silhouettes, including the classic Sk8-Hi, Old Skool, Era, and Slip-On — giving you ample opportunity to rep your favorite horror flick(s) throughout the month of October.

Vans

Freddy comes to life — For those steeped in history sneaker, the headliner of the lot has to be the Freddy Krueger Sk8-Hi. Back in 2007, Nike SB had planned on releasing a Dunk Low serving as an unofficial nod to the villain’s costume, only to see a cease-and-desist from New Line Cinema shut it down before it could ever go on sale. A few pairs still managed to creep out into the world, making the Freddy SBs one of the rarest and most sought-after sneakers ever.

Last year, Nike continued the narrative by releasing a pair of Air Max 95s but made sure to keep the connection loose in order to avoid any more legal issues. Although the new sneakers came with a great backstory, they still left something to be desired because they weren’t the real thing.

Vans gets to flex a bit now by getting the green light for an official Freddy Krueger sneaker. The Sk8-Hi has essentially the same idea as the legendary SB Dunk, with a striped upper channeling Krueger’s sweater and a liberal dousing of blood splatter touching every component right down to the laces.

Vans Vans Vans

Best of the rest — Vans’ horror pack has no shortage of options, but a select few sneakers are a step above the rest. For It, a pair of Eras see red balloons added to Vans’ signature checkerboard print with “You’ll Float Too” printed onto the midsole in an eery scrawl.

Slick black and white Old Skool done up for The Exorcist includes the film's poster on the upper's lateral side and a still from the movie appearing on the medial. And of the two options for The Shining, the creepier pair sees the Grady Twins printed onto the vamp of the Slip-On.

Evil will be unleashed through Vans’ sneaker lineup this Friday, October 1, when the full collection goes on sale via the brand’s website. A run of apparel will also be included if you intend to fully lean into spooky season for the month ahead.