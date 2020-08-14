One of the best Vans shoes ever is on sale for almost 40% off right now

When you think of Vans, chances are the first sneakers that come to mind are its Old Skool or Classic Slip-On. But there's another one that, in my humble opinion, is even better than those two put together: the Half Cab.

If you've never heard of it, well, I'm deeply sorry you've been deprived of such a cool silhouette for so long — and if you have, well, you're about to be in for a treat. The Half Cab, which is Vans' signature shoe for skater Steve Caballero, is on clearance right now for 35 percent off as part of Need Supply's close-out sale. Instead of paying the full price of $65 for a pair, you can get one for $42.25.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input's editorial team.

A hit — Featuring the same, iconic Waffle outsole as the Vans Old Skool and Classic Slip-On, the Half Cab combines a mid-top design with a durable canvas upper, a super fat (aka padded) tongue, collar and lining, and a subtle embroidered logo that simply reads "Half Cab." The black-and-white style is also hard to beat, and in fact is so good that even Mr. Fashion himself, Kanye West, has been spotted in the Full Cab version of the shoes. Hey, though he has his Adidas deal, he did rap, "Some days I'm in my Yeezys, some days I'm in my Vans" in the Life of Pablo track "No More Parties in LA."

Hurry — You're going to have to act quick if you want a pair of Half Cabs at a discount — and why wouldn't you? — because Need Supply has already sold out of a men's size 12, and the others are sure to follow soon. At less than $50, it's hard to pass up a deal on a great (perhaps underrated) sneaker, especially one that you can skate in. Or if you want to get wild: wear as a super chunky house shoe. As of this writing, sizes 8 to 11.5 are still available, so get 'em while you can.

Need Supply

Need Supply.