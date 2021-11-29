These are Virgil Abloh’s most iconic fashion moments

Style
A generation-leading creative who touched sneakers, art, music, and more.
The death of Virgil Abloh on November 28 has come as a great shock, as his diagnosis with an aggressive form of cancer had not been revealed until his passing. In just 41 years of life, Abloh became one of the most central figures in the creative world — bridging high-fashion, streetwear, sneakers, and music amongst one of the most far-reaching resumes you’ll ever see.
The loss of Abloh is colossal, and were it not for his health issues it would have been hard to see his grip on culture weaken in the foreseeable future. His work with Kanye West, Off-White, and Louis Vuitton cannot be overstated in its influence, and generations will follow under under the lead of a man who was remarkably generous with his time and support.