Virgil Abloh’s first (and last) Louis Vuitton loafer can be yours now

Louis Vuitton has released one of its last footwear silhouettes designed by Virgil Abloh. Known as the LV Driver loafer, the moccasins are the first — and last — LV Drivers ever designed by the late artistic director. Each features Louis Vuitton’s monogram pattern alongside signature touches by Abloh including tonal suede and splashes of purple.

The LV Driver loafers series premiered at Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2022 show, the last runway show featuring designs by Abloh. The collection exemplifies a “boyhood ideology,” according to the luxury label, and highlights streetwear silhouettes such as bucket hats and oversized chains. Speaking to Virgil’s “bootleg” design process, pieces from the capsule also came covered in heavy graphics, embroidery, and hand-bleached details for an undone finish.

So you fancy huh? — Seven different versions of Abloh’s LV Driver are up for grabs, with both subtle and statement-making designs to choose from. The first iteration of the loafers, done up in luxe calfskin, flaunts Louis Vuitton’s monogram pattern in either black and brown. Neon orange or purple accent the shoes’ lace tips and soles, the latter of which takes on the shape of LV’s monogram. Tonal green, orange, and white iterations of the loafer are also available.

For an even ritzier look, the second version of the LV Driver comes dressed entirely in suede, boasting an embossed monogram pattern throughout. A monochromatic blue decorates one pair while the other arrives in a dark mocha shade. Inspired by French gardens, the shoes feature a single monogram flower motif while underfoot, a padded sole adds minimal traction.

Each pair of the LV Driver is handcrafted in Italy and takes at least one hour to construct. The loafers’ rubber outsoles are made with tubular technology to ensure optimal comfort, according to Louis Vuitton’s website.

Shop now — With plenty of people coming after the last of Abloh’s designs — considering them either collector’s items or investments — the black version of the LV Driver is already sold out on Louis Vuitton’s website. The brown iteration is still available online for $940, while the tonal green, orange, white, navy, and mocha suede versions are expected to arrive on the website soon. When they eventually release, be prepared to make your purchase fast: Their launch is one of the last retail opportunities to own something designed by Abloh, and you won’t want to miss out.