Virgil Abloh’s Nike x Off-White Blazer Low sneaker is finally dropping

Following the passing of Virgil Abloh, Nike postponed the release of his Off-White Blazer Low, with no word on when (or if) the sneaker might release. Now, Roughly four months later, the sportswear company has announced the Nike x Off-White Blazer Low will launch in April as the first such release since his death.

The Blazer Low will arrive in accordance with Abloh’s wishes and in partnership with his widow, Shannon Abloh.Alboh and his creative trust developed fully realized collaborations and marketing strategies “for seasons to come,” according to a press release, and the Blazer Low is only “the first of these fully developed ideas.”

Virgil’s imprint has remained at Off-White through some his last designs, as well as at Louis Vuitton, where he served as artistic director of menswear. Even in death, Abloh continues to spread his all-encompassing legacy.

From one heritage to another — Abloh’s design language remains evident in the Nike x Off-White Blazer Low, which takes on an aesthetic inspired by basketball, skateboarding, and trail running Nike models. The sneaker features several cut-out holes with transparent windows, as well as a TPU heel piece inspired by the Nike Air Terra Humara’s distinctive heel shape.

The shoe was designed through collaborative meetings and text messages, the latter of which Nike says was a uniquely Virgil way to work. Alongside the Nike design team, Abloh became focused on “mixing languages for a new signature,” bringing together unexpected features for a new look. One of his text messages revealed from the creation phase of his Blazer Low coyly asks, “Can we… splice the real Humara tooling and fuse it into a vulcanized sole?”

Each unpredictable detail, however, comes complemented by a signature one. Like past Nike x Off-White shoes, the Blazer Low boasts a double lacing system, Swoosh tab, and exposed foam tongue, embracing Abloh’s DIY aesthetic.

Extra exclusive — When photos of the shoe first surfaced, reactions were mixed amongst sneakerheads — but with a shrinking amount of Nike x Off-White sneakers left on the market, demand for the Blazer Low may be become higher than initially expected. With a retail price of $140, the sneaker will be coveted by resellers and enthusiasts alike, the former of which have cashed in like predators in the wake of Abloh’s death.

The Nike x Off-White Blazer Low launches globally April 8 on SNKRS, Off-White, and select Nike retailers. Additional Nike x Off-White launches will follow, the sportswear brand hints — hopefully sooner rather than later.