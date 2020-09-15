Virgil Abloh teases peak streetwear collab: Off-White x Stüssy

Stüssy has had quite the year for collaborations already, and a team-up with Off-White is apparently on the way as well. Virgil Abloh used his Instagram story to tease his Stüssy collab, which looks to be a part of his "I Support Young Black Businesses" initiative.

For now, all Abloh has shown is a T-shirt featuring Stüssy's logo along with an "I Support Young Black Businesses" graphic obscured by the Great Sphinx of Giza. He hasn't yet indicated if the T-shirt will be part of a wider collection or when it's set to release.

Virgil Abloh on Instagram

More on the initiative — Abloh launched the "I Support Black Businesses" initiative in August after originally showing a T-shirt bearing the message back in 2019. Now up for sale for $220, the tee raises proceeds for Chicago CRED, which stands for "Create Real Economic Destiny." The organization is focused on reducing gun violence in Chicago by creating opportunities in fashion.

Abloh has said the initiative will be ongoing and feature different charities on a quarterly basis.

Stüssy had its own fundraiser this summer — Stüssy joined in on streetwear's widespread support of the Black Lives Matter movement by releasing an "End Racism" T-shirt in June. All proceeds from the shirt were split evenly between the Equal Justice Initiative and Black Lives Matter.

By the looks of this Off-White collab, it appears that Stüssy isn't letting the moment fade away.