Off-White will soon offer hyped pieces for every family member, Virgil Abloh announced. Come Fall/Winter 2021, the label will launch its first kidswear collection including girls’ and boys’ clothing for children aged between 4 and 12 years old. “I often see images of Off-White consumers with their kids, dressing up their kids. I wanted to expand our roster and offer something from our world to these youngsters, too,” Abloh said of the launch.

While said consumers could very well be members of the Kardashian family — who often see their children dressed in mini Nike collaborations and custom designer clothing — the average hypebeast will no doubt want their children to chase clout from an early age too. But coveted Off-White motifs, like its all-over branding and yellow industrial belts, don’t appear in the children’s collection. Rather, Abloh has opted to create kid’s styles with sharp tailoring and pops of color, resulting in apparel fit not just for mini hypebeasts, but for miniature versions of the designer himself — or is that the same thing?

Kids with clout — Utilizing a bright color palette and squiggly “Off” graphics, the upcoming children’s collection supposedly takes inspiration from hippie culture — an ironic take given its exclusivity, inevitable costliness, and use of extensive camo. The military print covers sweaters, cargo pants, shorts, and puffers, most of which have been branded with Off-White’s classic white “Off” logo.

Other pieces in the collection focus more on childlike imagery, including scribbles of suns, stick figures, and new multi-colored Off-White logos. Crayola colors like orange, yellow, green, and blue bolster the youthful theme, appearing on more kid-friendly pieces like sweatpants, sweatshirts, and socks.

Off-White’s small styles also include checkered dresses and skirts, which sport pink floral details perfect for matching with a branded varsity jacket or hot pink Off-White beanie. Accessories like cross-branded scarves and baseball caps are also available for a preppy look, complementing pieces like varsity-style cardigans and mini trench coats.

Sneakers dropping too — Many of the children modeling the new collection also donned kid’s versions of coveted Off-White x Nike collaborations, including the duo’s “University Blue” Air Rubber Dunk. While Abloh hasn’t announced a children’s re-release of the sneaker, more of the style could be dropping alongside the kid’s capsule to allow consumers to get the full look.

So far, Abloh has only arranged for his own children’s sneaker — an Off-White first — to launch with the children’s clothing. Dubbed the “Low Vulcanized,” the velcro sneaker combines ease and hype into one kid’s shoe, a feat only previously achieved by Heelys.

Off-White’s first children’s collection is set to arrive at the brand’s boutiques and select retailers later this year, though pricing has yet to be announced. Still, we’re sure parents are already scrambling to find a waitlist for the hyped kid’s capsule.