Walmart’s new virtual try-on uses AR to put clothes on your body

Walmart is making major investments in augmented reality. For its fifth AR innovation in the last six months, the retailer is giving customers a chance to test clothing on their own bodies virtually. The new feature, known as “Be Your Own Model,” is powered by artificial intelligence algorithms and machine learning models. These functions map out the user’s body, while neural networks translate the clothing’s color, size, length, and other attributes.

Once components like body parts, face, and hair have been detected, the system layers the clothing’s attributes on top so the user can try them on. It’s not just a flat 2D image, either; shadows and fabric movement will be factored in to create the most accurate rendering of how different outfits will look on your body.

Walmart

See what clicks — Back in March, Walmart introduced a similar feature that allowed you to see a garment on over 50 models of various body types and heights. But if you want to be the model this time, the “Try It On” button will prompt you to take a new photo and add your height. (You can’t use an existing photo from your camera roll.) More than 270,000 pieces are eligible for the new feature across various brands on Walmart’s website.

Virtual AR try-on technology is a hot commodity in retail these days. Amazon, Hugo Boss, and GOAT are just a few companies that let you try on apparel or sneakers with your digital form. Even Snapchat is making it easier to flex with luxury brands you might not ever plan on purchasing from. There are a few kinks to work out in terms of privacy, but it doesn’t look like stepping into a physical store for retail therapy will be much of a necessity anymore.

iPhone users can download the updated Walmart app now in the App Store, but Android users will have to wait a little longer to participate.