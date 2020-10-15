Want to know if a shoe's worth your money? Cut it in half.

Want to know a person? Work a mile in their shoes. Want to know if their shoes are any good? Cut those shoes in half and take a close look at what they're made of. As first spotted by Core77, One YouTuber is doing just that, literally slicing footwear down the middle to truly inspect and critique it. His name is Weston Kay, and his rivals must hate him. Kay owns a leather goods company called Rose Anvil, so he knows a thing or two about boots and leather shoes. And Carhartt's work boots leave him very, very unimpressed.

Brilliant butchering — For anyone who has spent money on these shoes, it is slightly painful to see a perfectly good pair of shoes get butchered on a desk. But there's a reason why Kay does this: to prevent you from wasting money on products with red flags all over them in terms of their design and manufacture.

Cut 'em open — Manufacturing errors, quality issues, cut-corners, poor design, and other problems pop up right away when Kay gets out his saws and knives. He explains his process as follows:

Cutting boots and shoes in half to review the leather quality and construction. I have reviewed boots from Dr. Martens, Timberland, Blundstone, Red Wing, Redback, Solovair, and many more. We also review shoes from Nike, Converse, Vans, Clarks, Jordans, etc. Occasionally we do some leather craft videos, leatherworking tutorials, leather wallet reviews, and boot resole videos.

With the Carhartt boots, Kay shows that the heels are compromised, but you'll never know it in store. But it won't take long for the heels to compress and become a pain later on. Kay exposes details like these and rightly rages at brands taking shortcuts at the cost of consumer's comfort.

In YouTube's world where sponsorships can either make or break a channel, Kay's approach is refreshingly frank. Of course, he's also marketing his own company's products brilliantly, but he risks getting under the skin of well-established brands he interrogates. In YouTube's influencer-riddled landscape of softballs and treading on eggshells around potential advertisers or partners, his candor is welcome.