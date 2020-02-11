Xbox teases collaboration with Jordan Brand

Xbox has just taken to Twitter to tease an upcoming collaboration with Jordan Brand, which is set to be revealed on Thursday, February 13. Aside from a quick video it posted, one that featured both the Xbox and Jumpman logos, the gaming company only went as far as to say "Get ready to redefine the game." While that doesn't tell us much, the announcement will come ahead of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game 2020 in Chicago, so it's safe to say it could have something to do with basketball or sneakers.

Xbox x Jordan. Again. — Whatever the collab may be, it wouldn't be the first time the two brands have worked together. In June 2018, around E3, Xbox worked with Jordan (owned by Nike) on a rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Mids, featuring a combination of green and black colors, shoelace tips that said "Xbox," a glow-in-the-dark sole, and a premium suede finish. And right before that, in February of the same year, Xbox created three limited-edition Air Jordan 3-inspired Xbox One X consoles, which were given away to people on Twitter.

We'll see what they have planned for us in 2020 — I just hope it'll be a product that people can actually buy, not just one seeded out to executives or social media influencers.