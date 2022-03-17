Real Madrid’s soccer jersey goes back to black with Adidas Y-3 collab

Eight years ago, Yohji Yamamoto flipped the switch on Real Madrid’s iconic white uniforms by designing an all-black kit with a hazy dragon graphic beneath the sponsor logo. Commissioning a proper fashion designer for jerseys was still rare at the time, and now the Japanese legend is returning to the club through his Y-3 Adidas line.

Real Madrid will be back in black, as ghostly white striping zigs and zags across the club’s fourth kit designed by Y-3. Adidas has even given up its logo placement, no small act, in favor of the sans-serif Y-3 in a move similar to the Nike-to-Jordan swap on PSG’s kits. Clashing from the clean look will be a bright pink kit for the goalkeeper, and the team will also rock a black warm up set with laser cut details made up by the Light Shell Anthem Jacket and Pants. Seeing the uniforms on pitch should be a menacing sight, adding to the intimidation that comes from playing against La Liga’s all-time winningest club and the current favorites to win this year’s title.

Y-3 and Real Madrid’s collection widens with off-pitch apparel and accessories as well, including a club scarf that’ll look just as great in the stands as on the streets. Wearing team apparel isn’t always fashionable, but Yamamoto is just the man to make supporting the Blancos look so hot.

All black everything, almost — Straying from Y-3’s signature black aesthetic is an oversized white Aeroready T-shirt featuring Y-3’s logo and Real Madrid’s crest. An additional black tee appears plain up front, but on the rear you’ll find a graphic commemorating the club’s anniversary alongside Yamamoto’s signature. Completing the lineup of gear will be a black wash bag for which Adidas hasn’t yet released images.

The full Y-3 x Real Madrid collection is set to release Friday, March 18, through the Adidas website and physical stores for both the club and Y-3. And while no commitments have been made yet, there’s a strong chance we see Real Madrid rocking in its El Clasico match against Barcelona next week. The two clubs facing off always command the attention of the soccer world, but Madrid will have the optics advantage thanks to Y-3.