Kim Kardashian still rocks with Kanye, teases unreleased Yeezy Slide

Much like his friend Elon Musk, Kanye West seems to be on track to the moon. His most recent Yeezy style, debuted by Kim Kardashian on Instagram, looks like something an extraterrestrial being would wear. The yellow sandal, filled with holes, boasts a wave-like sole and offers more breathability than past Yeezy designs — but Ye might have lost the hype that once surrounded his Adidas-backed brand.

The rapper’s turbulent 2020 included a failed presidential campaign, multiple meltdowns, and a divorce from his wife Kim. Despite it all, though, Kanye has kept busy pushing out new Yeezy footwear. While recent designs — like the Yeezy Boost 380 “Covellite” — didn’t instantly sell out like past pairs, other models like the Yeezy Foam Runner are selling up to 1230 percent over their retail price on resale sites. This new silhouette could go either way — but of course, advertising from the Kardashians doesn’t hurt.

Kardashian Klout — Kanye’s ex-wife Kim showed off the unreleased Yeezy slides in an Instagram post, matching them with a monochromatic yellow outfit. She modeled the shoes on Easter Sunday, which seems appropriate given the hole-iness of the sandals. It’s the best look we’ve gotten of the shoe yet, though Kim first teased the slides in November of last year.

The new design seems to incorporate the same foam and rubber material seen on Yeezy’s past slides and Foam Runners. With its unique cutout, though, the golden sandal sports a look similar to honeycombs, perhaps triggering those with trypophobia (including Yeezy Slide lover Kendall Jenner).

A chunky footbed and wavy outsole makes the slide even stranger, perhaps inspired by the Yeezy Slide’s sharktooth soles. But while the additions make the shoe look ultra plush, you might not be getting prime foot support through the sandal’s flat footbed.

Sliding into stores soon — Allegedly dubbed the Yeezy 450 Slide, the yellow shoes will most likely also arrive in a white, off-white, or tan color scheme to fit in with Yeezy’s neutral hues. And despite West’s struggles, the holey sandal will probably sell out in minutes. Between people looking to flex after quarantine and those who want to stay inside in style, Ye’s upcoming slide offers a simple solution.

Leading up to the sandal’s release, we’ll likely see more previews courtesy of the Kardashians, as well as official imagery from Adidas. With the original Yeezy Slides rumored to be restocking this month, it’s even possible we’ll get a closer look sooner than we think.