Kanye West’s totally bizarre Adidas Yeezy 450 sneaker returns in ‘Sulfur’

Kanye has been uncharacteristically quiet in the past few weeks, but we assume he’s been busy behind the scenes. A new iteration of his Yeezy 450 sneaker is set to drop by the end of this week, arriving in a muted yellow that pays tribute to its “Sulfur” title.

Since its initial release in 2021, the Yeezy 450 has been the subject of mixed reviews thanks to its odd appearance. With a knit upper and spiky exoskeleton, the sneaker has garnered comparisons to everything from pork buns to the eponymous creature from the Alien franchise. Given the absurdity of other Yeezy designs, however, there’s undoubtedly a group of hypebeasts still waiting to pounce on the latest drop.

What are those? — A mild yellow shade dresses the breathable Primeknit upper of the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” as well as its matching rope shoelaces. A slightly darker version of the color sits on the shoe’s polarizing EVA midsole, which crawls up the upper in a claw-like manner. The monochromatic sneaker is finished off with a yellow rubber outsole.

The sneaker has also been compared to crab shells and Mexican chicharrón snacks. Appetizing... Adidas Yeezy

The “Sulfur” version of the Yeezy 450 marks the fourth iteration of the shoe, following “Cloud White,” “Resin,” and “Dark Slate” iterations. Resale prices for the sneaker range anywhere from $300 to $550 — as compared to the model’s $200 retail price — meaning that, depending on your preferred size and color, scoring a pair on the secondhand market shouldn’t be too costly. That said, Yeezy resale prices tend to increase with every forthcoming drop, so you may be better off waiting for the hype to diminish.

A weekend treat — If you’re willing — or rather, able — to battle it out with hypebeasts, resellers, and bots, the best deal you’ll get on the Adidas Yeezy 450 “Sulfur” is during its retail release at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 7. The chunky sneaker will drop exclusively in adult sizing via Adidas’s Confirmed App, Yeezy Supply, and select Adidas Yeezy stockists. Grab a pork-bun-like pair while they’re hot.