Kanye’s chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker returns in sunset shades

Spring has arrived, officially bringing with it peak sneaker season. As people step out in their favorite pairs — weather permitting — and look to grow their collections, Adidas Yeezy has plans to bring back one of its strangest models. The brand’s Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker will soon arrive in a “Fade Carbon” palette, which sports a gradient effect with purple and red hues.

Adidas Yeezy has recently revived a number of its early designs, including its Yeezy Boost 350 V2, “Waverunner” Yeezy Boost 700, “Blush” Yeezy 500 model, and a different variation of the Yeezy 700 V3. The latter is one of Yeezy’s earlier designs, first revealed by Ye on Twitter in 2018 before later appearing in the rapper’s Forbes interview and in a viral video co-starring DJ Khaled. It didn’t release to the public until the fall of 2020, when it sold out in seconds. Unlike preceding models, the V3 sneaker does away with Boost cushioning entirely and instead opts for a chunkier yet minimal aesthetic.

Perfect for summer sunsets — The Yeezy 700 V3 sees a striped Primeknit upper underneath a white cage that wraps around most of the shoe like an exoskeleton. On this “Fade Carbon” iteration, the knit material takes on a gradient effect that fades from a bluish-purple to a deep red. Reflective 3M elements, seen at the mid-foot and eyelets, add to the sneaker’s detailing.

Adidas Yeezy Adidas Yeezy Adidas Yeezy

At the toe box, a gray suede panel meets a tongue lined with black nylon, adorned by matching rope laces and additional black lining around the ankle. A thick EVA foam midsole adds some heft to the model, while gray treading covers the outsole in a funky pattern.

Grab a pair whenever — Although the original Yeezy 700 cost a whopping $300, the “Fade Carbon” V3 sneaker is priced at a more palatable $200. Pairs will be available on May 21 through Adidas’s Confirmed app, although those that miss out shouldn’t stress. The chunky V3 sneaker doesn’t hold much resale value, meaning people can pick up a pair after its release for a price close to retail.

As of now, pairs are listed on StockX for anywhere from $220 to $290. With more and more Yeezy restocks upon us, it seems the brand’s sneakers have finally reached a somewhat digestible value.