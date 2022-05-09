Kanye teases more Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga pieces in ‘Life of the Party’ music video

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, commemorated Mother’s Day with the release of a music video for his track “Life of the Party,” which is found on the deluxe edition of last year’s Donda album. The video features a collection of photographs from Ye’s childhood which have been retouched to incorporate new pieces from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga project.

What’s included — The three-way partnership, established at the beginning of this year, combines Yeezy’s utilitarianism, Gap’s minimalism, and Balenciaga’s luxury. So far, the project has birthed oversized tees, hoodies, and pants — each done up in Yeezy’s signature earth tones. A black version of the sweatshirt makes an appearance in the “Life of the Party” video, alongside a denim jacket and the Round Jacket from the Yeezy Gap main line.

Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Previously unseen pieces including a black backpack, puffer pullover, and a hooded rain jacket are also teased throughout the visual, alluding to another Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga release coming soon. Signature Ye accessories like gloves and rainboots are seen in the video, too, but it’s unclear whether the pieces are a styling choice or part of the forthcoming drop.

A brief glimpse — A press release states that the “Life of the Party” video, which features verses from André 3000, is intended to mark a “seamless alignment” between Ye’s various creative outlets. The heavily discussed track — and its new visuals — bridge the artist’s past and future, the statement continues.

Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Ye / Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

The music video certainly aligns with Ye’s unconventional ways of advertising. Prior Yeezy x Gap releases have been teased through paparazzi photos and cryptic Instagram posts. Lately, though, Ye has been keeping a low profile in wake of his strained relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. It’s very well possible that the “Life of the Party” video is the closest fans will get to seeing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga capsule before it releases.

Shop soon — As evidenced by past Yeezy drops, however, what’s dropping doesn’t really matter as long as Ye’s name is attached to the project. The full selection — which presumably includes the backpack, pullover, and rain jacket teased in the music video — will be available for purchase on at 9 a.m. ET May 25.

Fans can flock to the Yeezy Gap website for their pieces, or turn to global retailers including Farfetch, Mytheresa, and Luisa Via Roma. Prices have been yet to announced, but scoring them retail is your cheapest opportunity to own any Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.