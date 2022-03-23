Yeezy appoints a Nike and Louis Vuitton alum as head designer

Kanye West has found a new partner in his mission to conquer the fashion industry.

Former Nike and Louis Vuitton designer Nur Abbas has been appointed as Yeezy’s head of design, a new position for West’s multi-faceted label, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Abbas will report directly to West, who’s legal name is Ye, and is being tasked with working to “further expand the Yeezy empire,” a release from the company said.

Abbas arrives after a five-year stint at Nike, where he served as ACG’s design director since late 2020 and was a designer for NikeLab Apparel prior. His resume also includes 10 years as senior menswear designer for Louis Vuitton, two years as head designer of menswear at Uniqlo, and an additional two years as a designer at Gucci.

Nur Abbas is making the switch from Nike to Yeezy. Jerry Buttles

New reign at Yeezy — Abbas will have a say in all branches of the Yeezy tree in his new role, including the brand’s Adidas and Gap partnerships, as well as the West’s Stem Player, Donda Sports, and concert merchandise.

Yeezy is growing at a rapid pace as West constantly announces new ventures and projects. “I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas told WWD. “At Yeezy and Gap, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

It’s only up from here, hopefully — Yeezy releases, from sneakers and apparel to the exclusive platform for listening to Donda 2, are consistently met with widespread anticipation and enthusiasm. According to Bloomberg, the Yeezy Gap line is expected to become worth $1 billion dollar 2023. Private banks reported that the Adidas Yeezy brand has an estimated value of $4 to $5 billion, and West has also made $7 million on Donda merch alone.

Despite West’s problematic social media presence and harassment of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Ye apologists are always there to back him up financially. Fresh and well-experienced help may only strengthen the brand further, making Yeezy an even more unstoppable force.