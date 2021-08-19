This sweet and savory sneaker was inspired by chicken and waffles

YUMS, the sneaker brand that relaunched this year after surviving a Nike lawsuit, has unveiled a shoe inspired by the brunch staple, chicken and waffles. Falling in line with the label’s other food-inspired kicks, the sneakers feature details like brown suede to emulate the texture of fried chicken, while buttery yellow leather nods to the second half of the syrupy dish.

An acronym for "You Understand My Style," YUMS was originally founded in 2007 by street artist Tex Moton. As the designer and Chief Creative Officer of YUMS, Moton brought details like translucent soles and graffiti art to the sneakers, drawing inspiration from his favorite foods and snacks, including chicken and waffles.

Brunch special — “For me, Chicken & Waffles is a signature southern comfort food meal,” Moton told Input. “I’ve traveled all over the U.S. seeing how different regions have translated this simple but uniquely complex dish, and let’s just say I haven’t found myself too often disappointed.”

YUMS

To channel the sweet and savory meal, Moton dressed YUMS’ signature sneaker in rugged brown suede overlays which contrast the yellow leather base. A yellow rubber midsole, brown outsole, and signature transparent sole art inlay help bring the theme home: Underneath the shoe, a graphic of fried chicken and waffles can be seen atop a checkered background.

“My vision for this flavor was to capture the richness of that golden brown, flaky fried chicken and that warm and buttery waffle texture and color palette,” said Moton of his design. “The smooth leather combined with that beautiful textured suede really embodies what makes this plate so special — the only thing missing is your syrup!”

YUMS

Taste test — For full customization, the appetizing sneakers can be accessorized with an extra pair of contrast color laces, as well as a matching brown, yellow, and red trucker cap featuring YUMS’ smirking graphic. If you want a taste of either accessory, you can find the sneakers and hat on YUMS’ website for $125 and $30, respectively. Wear the mouth-watering kicks to your next brunch for the full effect.

“On personal and cultural levels, there's a form of escapism in our favorite treats or snacks that give us a break to disconnect from everything and simply enjoy something,” said Moton. The YUMS founder hopes consumers can find that same feeling within his flavorful footwear — maybe while enjoying a plate of chicken and waffles.