Online retailer Zenni turned plastic waste into sustainable eyewear

Online eyewear retailer Zenni wants to keep plastic out of the oceans and on your face. The company recently launched ReMakes, a collection of sustainable glasses made with 100 percent certified recycled post-consumer plastic.

There are eight Zenni frames total, all inspired by different seas around the world. Each ReMakes frame uses about three recycled plastic water bottles in its makeup, and a Global Recycled Standard certification ensures transparency around the glasses’ manufacturing and sourcing.

Zenni donates at least 1 percent of its profits to environmental causes through its participation in the eco-conscious global movement, 1% for the Planet. The company will also be partnering with the Wyland Foundation, an organization that promotes, protects, and preserves the world’s waterways and marine life. Beyond the ReMakes collection, Zenni and Wyland will also create more environmental awareness through educational programs, public art projects, and community events.

Making waves — Available in four adult sizes and two kids sizes, they feature Zenni’s usual tech, including its optical and sunglass lenses. Blokz blue light blocking can also be added for the days you spend more time in front of a computer than at the beach. Frame colors are marine-inspired, ranging from sandy shades to ocean blues and greens.

The project marks Zenni’s first time using common consumer goods in its products, and the ocean’s plastic pollution provides a near-limitless amount of that. It’s difficult to determine just how much consumer plastic is floating around the ocean, but National Geographic reported in 2020 that the amount of plastic garbage that enters the oceans annually is expected to nearly triple by 2040 to 29 million metric tons.

From manufacturing to shipping, the collection’s eco-friendly efforts are consistent. The pairs are shipped in a tube made of recyclable paper and the pouch and lens cloth are made from 80 percent recycled PET fabric from plastic bottles. You can shop the adults' collection for $39.95 or the kids' styles for $35.95.