Zero10 and Crosby Studios are hosting an IRL digital fashion pop-up

Digital fashion is spreading to non-digital spaces. AR fashion platform Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store, introducing a first-of-its-kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality.

Located in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, the space features a five-piece virtual collection designed by Crosby Studios, which also conceptualized the retail experience and its interior design. Rather than relying on traditional retail set-ups including clothing racks and a cash register, Crosby Studios designed the concept store as an interactive space where people are able to create, commune, and explore through content creation without being stunted by physical objects and inefficient processes.

How it works — Using Zero10’s AR technology, shoppers will have the opportunity to try on digital-only pieces at the pop-up. To do so, they’ll be prompted to enter a fitting room and scan a QR code with their iPhone — in-unit iPhones are available for anyone without one — which will lead them to the Zero10 app page where the collection lives.

Zero10

Through augmented reality, customers can then try on the digital clothing in real-time or via photo by uploading any picture from their camera roll to automatically overlay pieces and share them on social media. Guests can also experiment with different special effects only made possible through AR technology, including disappearing prints and gradients.

Digital digs — Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios, designed the collection after being inspired by the idea of marrying virtual reality and elements of the digital realm with the physical world. The singular pieces include a checkered suit, light shirt, pixel leopard print hoodie, disappearing pants, and video game pants. A variety of textures and colors are sprinkled throughout the collection alongside Crosby Studios’s signature pixelated print, which also appears within the pop-up’s interiors.

The collection’s checkered suit, light shirt, and disappearing pants. Zero10 Zero10 Zero10

Three of the items from the five-piece digital collection can be tried on and saved to the digital wardrobes of Zero10’s app for free. One special item must be purchased prior to trying on, while another consists of a limited-edition collection of NFTs, available for purchase through the Zero10 app.

For a limited time only — Dubbed the “physical” entrance to the metaverse, Zero10 and Crosby Studio’s AR retail experience will open on September 7 and run through September 18. The number of daily visitors will be limited, but interested customers can select a date and time to visit the pop-up by signing up at Zero10’s website.

The collection designed by Crosby Studios for Zero10 will only be available “in-store” for the duration of the pop-up. After the space closes, the pieces will exclusively be available through Zero10’s app, starting September 18. If you want to try out the digital fashion for yourself, make sure to stop by the one-of-a-kind experience while you can.