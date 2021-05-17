This year's Pride Apple Watch bands are the most stylish ones yet

In addition to announcing Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio for Apple Music, Apple also shared two 2021 Pride Edition bands for Apple Watch. Both are available for orders starting today and will hit Apple stores on May 25.

The first one is a new Pride Edition of the Braided Solo Loop that debuted with the Apple Watch Series 6. Apple also is introducing a matching Pride dynamic watch face. According to the company:

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations. Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. The unique band features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultracomfort without buckles or clasps. To ensure the best fit, customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop.

My take: this is the prettiest Pride Edition band Apple has released. If you don’t see that, I question your taste.

Apple

Apple

As for the watch face, Apple says the “threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the hand” and a turn of the Digital Crown. Users will be able to install the watch face on their Apple Watches using an App Clip, a small bite-sized app that deletes itself after 30 days. The timing is perfect because just the other day I wondered if there were any good uses for App Clips almost a year since Apple announced the feature.

Updated Nike band — Apple also updated the Nike Sport Loop Pride Edition band. According to Apple, the strap “showcases the traditional rainbow colors and utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts.” Okay... I mean it looks great.

Apple

Apple