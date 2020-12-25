5 secret Apple projects that could be game changers

Tech
Apple's future isn't just iPhones and MacBooks. The company has some pretty big ambitions when it comes to the future of hardware and services.
Not many things in this life are guaranteed, but since the dawn of the new millennium Apple's commitment to pumping out new hardware and services has pretty much been a forgone conclusion.
While most of those products are just new installments to their never-ending stream of, laptops, phones or smartwatches, some behind-the-scenes ventures might manage to break the mold. Those more far-out ideas are obviously kept under pretty tight wraps, so with a healthy dose of speculation (and skepticism)....