5G: 4 reasons why it's about more than just high speed

Lower latency

What it is: 5G is set to offer faster response times than its predecessor. In February 2018, Qualcomm demonstrated how latency dropped from 114 milliseconds on 4G to 4.9 milliseconds on 5G. Verizon suggests 5G should typically offer latencies less than 30 milliseconds.

Why you should care: Lower latency means 5G will work better for applications like video games, where response times are everything. It also means latency will be more in line with home connections, which the FCC suggests are between 12 to 37 milliseconds.