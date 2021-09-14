6 things to know about the Apple Watch Series 7 before you buy

Tech
Here's everything you need to know about Apple's new smartwatch.
Apple says a new screen geometry will make the watch more crack-resistant — the front crystal is a full 50 percent thicker than the Series 6. The watch also has an IP6X certification meaning it’s completely dust-tight and, like previous versions, swim-proof, so you can continue to field work emails while you’re in the pool.
The Series 7 is also bigger than previous versions and will come in two different sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The bigger size means bigger buttons and better UX. Apple says the Series 7 will be able to fit 50 percent more text on the screen, saving you from all that scrolling when you’re reading emails or texts. Your eyes will thank you later.