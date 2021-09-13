8 last-minute leaks that just spoiled the iPhone 13 event

It’s the day before Apple’s “California streaming” event and the rumor mill keeps on churning. Leakers have dug up new bits of information even on the eve of the event. All The iPhone 13 is set to make its official debut tomorrow. And leaks also point to the Apple Watch Series 7 and third-generation AirPods showing up alongside the iPhone 13 family.

We’ve already covered some big iPhone 13 leaks in the past few weeks, such as the new A15 chip that will power the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 13 Pros. The latter is rumored to get a low-powered LTPO display and 120Hz refresh rate. There are also rumors of a thicker phone this time around, which points to a larger battery that could offer increased battery life.

Can’t wait for Apple to announce everything tomorrow? Good thing you can get your fix now thanks to these last-minute leaks.

The new iPhone 13 models will have upgraded storage options. RendersByIan

1. Biggest storage ever — According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the iPhone 13 models are all getting a big bump in storage options. With apps, music, and other media taking up so much space these days, the added storage is going to be welcome. After all, it’s the least it can do after not offering a way to expand storage.

Starting with the base iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, the 64GB options that have long been the baseline will reportedly be no more. Kuo expects the base storage on these two models to double to 128GB. Configurations will reportedly come in: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. That’s double the storage for both the base and high-end.

It doesn’t stop there. According to Kuo, the iPhone 13 Pro models will also get a new storage model with 1TB in addition to 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Expect the 1TB to be pricey; the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max cost $1,299 and $1,399, respectively. With 8K video capture rumored for the iPhone 13 Pro models, the increased storage will give you more storage for these huge files.

2. Photo and video upgrades — Speaking of video capture, it seems the iPhone 13 is getting a few new software features for the camera. According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, after years of tweaking and improving Portrait mode, Apple is adding an equivalent mode for recording video. The new “Cinematic Video” mode, as Apple is reportedly calling it, will work like Portrait mode to produce a depth-of-field effect just like you’d get with a DSLR or mirrorless camera.

Gurman says that the bokeh effect will be handled by the depth sensor onboard the iPhone 13 and users will be able to adjust the intensity of the blur after capture. With no mention of iPhone 13 Pro exclusivity, it seems this mode may be available on all iPhone 13 models.

3. AI filters — Apple will also reportedly add new AI filters. These filters will be able to change the image “by precisely applying changes to objects and people across the photos using artificial intelligence, rather than applying a single filter across the entire picture,” writes Gurman. If you’re not too sure how to edit an image, applying one of these smart features should be an easy fix with better results than a regular Instagram-like filter.

Cinematic Video and ProRes on the iPhone 13 could be a game-changer for phone videographers. RendersByIan

4. ProRes video capture — Another feature that is reportedly coming: ProRes, a video codec developed by Apple that is mainly found on high-end cameras and used by professional editors. Professional Cinema cameras from Blackmagic Design, Arri, and Canon, which range between four to five figures, have ProRes, so the fact this feature might make its way onto an iPhone will be interesting for sure. Using ProRes will record video in either HD or 4K and give editors more room to play with when color grading or color correcting footage since ProRes is a 10-bit codec, meaning it captures more color. Gurman says it’s likely the feature will only appear on the iPhone 13 Pro models, which makes sense since it is a “pro” feature.

One more thing(s) — On Twitter, leaker @Pineleaks posted a thread containing a rundown of last-minute leaks.

The quick hits don’t offer a ton of context, but there are some new eyebrow-raising developments we’re keen to see at tomorrow’s event. Here’s a quick summary of the biggest rumors:

5. No price hike — A price increase for iPhone 13 models is not expected.

6. More battery life — iPhone 13 Pro Max should get up to 20 percent more battery life; 6.1-inch models 10 percent; iPhone 13 Mini an extra hour.

7. Refresh rate throttling — iPhone 13 Pro models, which reportedly have a 120Hz display, will be throttled down to 60Hz in low-power mode.

8. Astrophotograpphy? — Night mode upgrades: Stars in an image will make the mode adapt; shadows will be improved thanks to a new algorithm; improved color science.

While the three sources have been right before, rumors are still rumors until Apple says things are official. You can catch the Apple Event tomorrow September 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).