9 new iPhone 13 features you should know before you buy

The iPhone 13 comes out on September 24. Before you put down your money, here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 mini.
Design-wise, the iPhone 13 isn’t all that different from the iPhone 12. Same flat sides, same aluminum frame on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, and same stainless steel on the iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max.
There are some design differences, though. The rear cameras on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are now arranged in a diagonal layout.