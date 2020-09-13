A harrowing look at west coast wildfires from space

Tech
Satellite imagery is capturing the devastating wildfires from beyond Earth's atmosphere.
It goes without saying that wildfires are always a force to be reckoned with, especially as climate change fuels hotter temperatures and drier conditions.
The current crop of wildfires in California, Washington, and Oregon is no exception. While scenes from the ground depicting cities like San Francisco shrouded in on orange haze are garnering the most attention, the view from above is equally disturbing.