James Pero

Tech

A harrowing look at west coast wildfires from space

Satellite imagery is capturing the devastating wildfires from beyond Earth's atmosphere.

It goes without saying that wildfires are always a force to be reckoned with, especially as climate change fuels hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

The current crop of wildfires in California, Washington, and Oregon is no exception. While scenes from the ground depicting cities like San Francisco shrouded in on orange haze are garnering the most attention, the view from above is equally disturbing.

