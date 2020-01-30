Jury orders Apple to pay $838 million for infringing on CalTech's WiFi patents

A federal jury has ordered Apple to pay the California Institute of Technology $837.8 million for infringing upon its Wi-Fi chip technology, Reuters reports. That's just part of the total $1.1 billion judgment, which includes an additional $270.2 million from Apple chip supplier Broadcom.

Four years later — CalTech filed the suit in 2016 and alleged that the Wi-Fi chips found in millions of iPhones infringed upon their patents. Broadcom said in a statement that it disputes the jury's findings and plans to file an appeal. Apple declined further comment but also said it will appeal.