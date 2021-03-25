AirPods for $100? Only for the next 12 hours

Apple’s regular AirPods are pretty dang popular — they’re still the best wireless earbuds for iPhone or iPad users. The AirPod Pros have additional features like active noise-cancellation and Spatial Audio, but these extras will set you back $250. Regular AirPods are still fantastic especially when they’re this cheap.

This week, the second-gen AirPods with longer battery life, improved connectivity, hands-free Siri, and the wireless charging case are on sale for one of the lowest prices ever. These aren’t brand new — they’re cleaned and refurbished — but at $99 from a reputable seller like Amazon’s Woot.com you needn’t worry about the condition.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

AirPods aren’t just for hipsters — At this point, everyone is plenty familiar with the AirPods’ Q-tip design. A meme years ago, nobody thinks twice about their design anymore. They’re now iconic and for many people, if they’re not AirPods, they’re not AirPods. It’s like Coca-Cola — regular cola isn’t the same.

There’s no doubt that AirPods Pro sound better with ANC and fit better with in-ear tips, but if you have small ear canals like me that don’t fit in-ear buds, regular AirPods still hold up.

You don’t have to own an iPhone to use AirPods. They connect to any device (Android, PC, etc.) via standard Bluetooth just fine. You just won’t get any of the hands-free Siri, seamless pairing, or multi-device switching you get using them with Apple devices. This deal ends in 12 hours, so you better act fast before they sell out. Because they will.