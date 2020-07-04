Mike Brown

Tech

The 5 best AirPods alternatives for if the iPhone 12 doesn't come with earbuds

Apple is not expected to ship its next iPhone with its EarPods wired headphones. For those that don't want AirPods, here are some alternatives.

Sony WF-1000XM3

What they are: These $229 earbuds offer active noise cancellation, long battery life and battery life up to 24 hours when used with the charging case.

What you'll love: What HiFi ranked these as their number one choice of AirPods alternative, highlighting the impressive noise cancellation.

What you won't love: The price isn't exactly on the budget end, making it a tough sell for price-conscious consumers.

