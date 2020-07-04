The 5 best AirPods alternatives for if the iPhone 12 doesn't come with earbuds

Sony WF-1000XM3

What they are: These $229 earbuds offer active noise cancellation, long battery life and battery life up to 24 hours when used with the charging case.

What you'll love: What HiFi ranked these as their number one choice of AirPods alternative, highlighting the impressive noise cancellation.

What you won't love: The price isn't exactly on the budget end, making it a tough sell for price-conscious consumers.