AirPods: How Apple's audio software updates will make them even better

Automatic device switching

What it is: AirPods will now seamlessly jump between devices depending on the situation. The feature will also work on the Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats Solo Pro.

Why it's cool: Sitting on your Mac and want to take an iPhone call? This new feature will let you make the jump without any hassle. AirPods have made a reputation as an easy-to-use set of wireless headphones, and this will only reinforce that.