Alienware kicked off this year with some really cool conceptual projects like the Nyx for gaming, but it looks like they also want to stay current with the products they actually have on the market. The company updated its m15 and m17 gaming laptops with the latest chips on the market, including Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs and AMD and Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core processors announced at CES 2022.

The 2022 m17 R5 continues the collaboration between Alienware and the beloved German switch maker, Cherry MX. Alienware clearly knows their audience well since one of the three available keyboard options for the updated m17 is the Cherry MX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

I can already hear those satisfying click-clacks. Alienware

Built with the best — But onto the real specs. Alienware says the m17 R5 is be built with up to a Ryzen 9 6980HX and up to the new RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs or Radeon RX 6850M XT. The new m17 has up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage in single- or dual-SSD configurations.

As the name suggests, the m17 R5 has a 17.3-inch display in three options, a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1080p alternative with a super-high 360Hz refresh rate, or a 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The laptop has an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, USB-A and USB-C ports, and Alienware’s Cryo-Tech system, with the higher-end options offering vapor chamber cooling.

Alienware’s 2022 m17 gaming laptop weighs a whopping 7.3 pounds. Alienware

The m17 R5 wasn’t really meant to be super portable at 7.3 pounds, but the gaming laptop is designed more to be able run some of the more graphically-demanding games out there.

Additionally, Alienware is updating its m15 laptop series with the option of either AMD Ryzen processors or 12th-gen Intel Core H-series processors and the latest RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs. Alienware didn’t release a spec sheet for the 15-inch alternative, but we can probably expect them to put out more details closer to the release date.

The Alienware m15 R7. Alienware