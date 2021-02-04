Amazon plans to spy on its drivers using AI-equipped cameras

Amazon has begun installing AI-powered cameras in its fleet of delivery vehicles that will constantly surveil drivers on their routes. The news was first reported by The Information.

Anxiety inducing — Supplied by a company called Netradyne, the "Driveri" camera and software can detect and warn drivers about poor driving practices. The product will also collect data — which Amazon could later use to reprimand a driver for unloading boxes too slowly, or taking a route that was 0.2 percent inefficient. Four cameras will be installed in a vehicle and constantly record footage of the cab and driver.

Exact numbers vary because drivers of Amazon-branded vans are typically employed by outsourcing firms, but salary data from Indeed indicates many drivers net less than $40,000 per year.

“We are investing in safety across our operations and recently started rolling out industry leading camera-based safety technology across our delivery fleet,” Amazon spokesperson Deborah Bass told CNBC in a statement. “This technology will provide drivers real-time alerts to help them stay safe when they are on the road.”

Just what do you think you're doing, Dave? Netradyne

According to an official video from Amazon, the system does not allow drivers to be monitored in real time, but it will upload footage to a safety team whenever one of any 16 infractions is detected. Road behavior like speeding or failure to stop will also trigger audio alerts in the cab, like "distracted driving" or "no stop detected." Certain actions like hard breaking or seatbelt violations will trigger an upload to the cloud with no alert.

Maximizing efficiency — Amazon isn't the only such company to monitor drivers like this. UPS trucks are loaded with sensors that record a driver's every move, with data sent back to the company at the end of each day. The argument in favor of such a system is that logistics are a huge cost, and shaving off a few seconds from an inefficient route, or reducing wear and tear on vehicles, can result in savings of tens of millions of dollars.

Constant monitoring understandably cause lots of stress for workers, however, who are already expected to deliver hundreds of packages daily under tight schedules — and for salaries that aren't very good. One driver told The Information that they expect the cameras will make the job more difficult as they'll have to be concerned with "any possible mistake that an AI might think it saw." Nobody wants their boss constantly looking over their shoulder for even the slightest misuse of time, but that's effectively what Amazon's new tech will do.

Drivers for UPS at least benefit from unionization protections, and were able to negotiate a contract which states the company cannot discipline drivers solely based on data. Amazon drivers and warehouse workers aren't unionized. The company was recently caught stealing tips from its Flex drivers, gig workers who use their own vehicles to deliver packages for $18-25 per hour (but pay their own expenses). The company was forced to settle the case for $61.7 million. The cameras won't be installed in those vehicles.

As Amazon has introduced more technology in its logistics network meant to improve productivity, its expectations for human workers who remain has increased, leading to an injury rate higher than the industry average (Amazon disputes this by saying that other companies underreport).