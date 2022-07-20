Apollo’s new ‘hyper scooter’ can hit a blistering 43 mph

Tech
The Apollo Pro can take off from 0 to 30 mph in 2.9 second thanks to a dual-motor drive.
Electric scooters are great for getting around a city. You don’t have to deal with the headache of traffic or parking and you get the bonus of a lower carbon footprint for your commute. But, some of them can be a little slow.
However, the Canadian e-scooter maker Apollo isn’t interested in making another slow e-scooter. Instead, the company wants something that could keep up with cars. That’s how we get to the Apollo Pro, which Apollo calls its first “hyper scooter.”