It’s been three long years with the first generation of AirPods Pro, but we’re finally getting the next generation of Apple’s wireless earbuds. The second-gen AirPods Pro is debuting with Apple’s H2 silicon that offers better audio quality and two times the active noise cancellation of the original AirPods Pro. Apple even updated the charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 with a bunch of quality-of-life changes.

Apple is sticking with the stem design for the AirPods Pro 2. Apple

There aren’t any groundbreaking design changes with the AirPods Pro 2, which retains its stem design. Instead, we’re getting mostly internal upgrades along with some external changes that should make life easier. It’s perfect timing as well, since those with early models of the first-gen AirPods Pro are probably nearing the end of its battery life.

A better charging case — The AirPods Pro 2 will be compatible with Apple’s Personalized Spatial Audio and its Adaptive Transparency Mode that dynamically filters out any harsh outside noise. Externally, the AirPods Pro 2 stems are getting capacitive sensors that let us adjust the volume by lightly swiping up or down. We’re even getting an additional silicone ear tip in an XS size.

Apple looking out for those of us with smaller ears. Apple

Apple is promising better battery life with the AirPods Pro 2 that has a six-hour listening time off a single charge and up to 30 hours using the charging case.

The AirPods Pro 2’s charging case will have a speaker on the bottom, making it easier to locate with the Find My app. The speaker will also emit a noise to indicate its status, whether it’s pairing, low battery, or starting its charge. The AirPods Pro 2 can now charge through the Apple Watch charger and other MagSafe chargers. It may be a minor change, but Apple’s addition of a lanyard loop to the charging case means it’s paying attention to what its customers want.

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case should be much harder to lose now. Apple

Availability — Apple is still going with Lightning for the new AirPods Pro 2 charging case, but we may see an updated version of this charging case and all AirPods cases with a USB-C port in 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

You can engrave the AirPods Pro 2 charging case with Memoji. Apple

If you’re looking to replace your first-gen AirPods Pro, you can preorder the AirPods Pro 2 starting September 9. Apple is keeping the $249 price tag for the AirPods Pro 2, which will officially be available on September 23.