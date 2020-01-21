Apple Card can export statements to a spreadsheet now

Apple Card statements can now be exported in a CSV spreadsheet format. The update is important because Apple doesn’t allow third-party apps like Mint to connect to its credit card, meaning users haven’t had an easy way to link their accounts to budgeting software.

To download a spreadsheet of your credit card statement, open the Wallet app, choose Apple Card, tap “Card balance," and choose a monthly statement. Then, just tap “Export Transactions.”

Kind of a pain — You can only export monthly statements, though. As Fast Company writes, you cannot select a custom date range and export that instead. It’s still better than nothing, and Apple choosing the open CSV format means it should be easy to import this data just about anywhere.

You’ll have to do this manual export every single month, but Apple has always said that Apple Card transaction history would remain on the device and allowing third-party apps constant access would kind of undermine that.

A good card for what it is — Apple Card has only been available since last August, so Apple should be given some leeway in improving the product. The credit card is deeply tied to iOS and is a good option for those who want a free card with rewards that are easy to redeem, since Apple Card simply gives cash back, not points that require legwork to use (you’ll get better value from points if you play the game).

Apple also promises a high level of security and privacy with the Apple Card, saying that transaction history isn’t sold to outside firms for advertising purposes.