Apple is ditching the iMac's chonker bezels at last

Apple is reportedly going to redesign its entire line of desktop Macs as it continues the transition from Intel chips to its own M1 processors. The biggest changes will come to the iMac, which for years has featured thick bezels and a large chin area.

According to Bloomberg, the redesigned iMac will look similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR, with its near-borderless face and flat back. Both the 21.5-inch and 27-inch models will reportedly be replaced with new versions.

Update season — Besides the iMac, it's expected that Apple will release updated Mac Pros. One will feature the same design as the existing model and continue using Intel chips, while the other will use the M1 processor and be "less than half the size" of the current Mac Pro. Which does make us wonder how well the Intel-based version will sell.

Apple is also reportedly planning on updating the MacBook Pros this year, dropping the Touch Bar and reintroducing MagSafe charging.

Apple's Pro Display XDR. Apple

Intel not inside — The move away from Intel chips has been the biggest update to Apple's computers in years. Though the public was initially skeptical that it could pull off such a major transition, the company last year released new MacBooks and a Mac Mini with M1 processors that are blazingly fast. They exhibit virtually no issues running popular applications.

Apple made the move in part because Intel has fallen behind in recent years as competitors Nvidia and AMD produce chips that are smaller and more power-efficient. The M1 Macs that have already been released have much-improved battery life. By moving away from third-party suppliers, Apple can also bring costs down.