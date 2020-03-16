Apple will give its customers more time to return or exchange products due to the coronavirus outbreak that's caused it to temporarily close most of its stores, Cnet reports. The company closed all of its stores outside China over the weekend in order to help mitigate spread of the virus, and said it will assist Apple Card users who can't afford their interest repayments for the month of March.

In a new FAQ on its website, Apple states that, should the 14-day return period on a recent purchase end before its stores reopen on March 28, it will accept returns up to 14 days thereafter. It outlined this initiative along with other key information about other concerns related to the store closures and device repairs on its website on Monday.

Repairs are still being conducted despite closures — Apple also addresses devices that might be in the process of getting repaired at one of its stores. The company says it is continuing to service devices, and it allowed customers to visit its stores on Monday, March 16, in order to pick them up if they were ready for collection.

Besides closing its stores, Apple has also responded to the coronavirus pandemic by committing $15 million to recovery efforts, encouraging those of its employees who can to work from home, and promising to continue to pay its hourly workers — like its retail employees — as though it's business as usual. As the plunge in U.S. financial indicatos has shown, though, it's anything but.