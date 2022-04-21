Apple Fitness+ adds official BTS dances for all the hardcore K-pop stans

Apple is highlighting K-pop group BTS with a new dance class for Apple Fitness+ in the lead up to International Dance Day.

You’ll have the opportunity to learn some of the group’s iconic choreography in a new class led by Fitness+ instructor, Brad Allen, and hear their tracks in other workouts as part of Apple’s usual Artist Spotlight series.

Featured songs include: “Butter (feat. Megan Thee Stallion),” “Dynamite,” “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” “DNA,” “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” “Permission to Dance,” and “Life Goes On.”

A dance class in Fitness+ Apple

Artist Spotlight — Apple focusing on BTS as part of its celebration of International Dance Day makes sense as a topical tie-in, but showing the K-pop genre some love just makes sense too — it’s enormously popular. I wouldn’t be surprised if most people who enjoy Apple’s dance classes already had a BTS song or two on their workout playlists anyways.

Aside from BTS, Apple is adding Artist Spotlights for ABBA and Queen.

The new award for International Dance Day. Apple

Awards & Collections — For anyone who enjoys the more gamified elements of Apple’s service, the company is adding a new dance workout-focused award for International Dance Day. A new “Get into a Groove with Dance” collection is also being added to round up some of Fitness+’s best dance classes.